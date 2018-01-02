Coachella 2018: Beyonce, The Weeknd, Eminem headlining; rock art - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Coachella 2018: Beyonce, The Weeknd, Eminem headlining; rock artists include David Byrne, A Perfect Circle, Portugal. The Man

Updated: Jan 2, 2018 5:25 PM
