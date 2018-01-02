From hoses to pipes: Retired firefighter finds unique way to serve

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — For many first responders, the call to public service doesn't end with retirement.
In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Oceanside with one man's passion for pipes
One of the good guys! Bagpiper John A. Keys plays at memorials across Southern California because “It needs to be done.” His story in the Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @LAFD pic.twitter.com/30kPSvs3J2— Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) January 2, 2018
It was an impossible situation for a single mother in Mira Mesa who simply could not lift her growing quadriplegic daughter into their car any longer. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Kearny Mesa with what may be the "feel good" follow-up of 2017.
On Thursday, a San Diego woman will celebrate her 76th birthday. And she knows exactly what she'll be getting from a longtime friend.
Some holiday songs are so good they get re-recorded. In Wednesay's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Kearny Mesa with a Christmas classic.
It's that time of year, when we see holiday lights dangling on homes, bridges and buildings. But this season, something different has been catching our News 8 viewers' eyes.
He is known as San Diego's blind surfer; 24 years ago a single bullet changed Scott Leason's life forever. In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits at La Jolla Shores to meet the man who turned tragedy into triumph.
You often hear that here's more good in the world than bad - now a woman from New York is writing a book to prove it.
In the immediate aftermath of the Lilac Fire, Bonsall residents were not sure what burned down and what was saved.