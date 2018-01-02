Lottery for $10 'Hamilton' tickets announced for San Diego run

President Donald Trump today approved California's request for a presidential major disaster declaration in response to recent wildfires in the state, including those in Los Angeles, San Diego, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.
The producer of "Hamilton" announced Tuesday the availability of $10 lottery tickets to see the acclaimed musical during its San Diego run.
Monday night's Supermoon didn't just create an extraordinary sight in the sky, it is playing around with the ocean's tides as well. In an Earth 8 report, News 8's Shawn Styles reports from La Jolla Shores with the details. For those interested in tidepooling, the Birch Aquarium offers tours.
Bonsall residents are working to recover from last month's Lilac Fire. One big step toward normalcy was students getting back to class on Tuesday.
From a pot shop in Santa Cruz that hung a banner proclaiming "Prohibition is Over!" to one in San Diego handing out T-shirts showing the first moon landing and declaring a "giant leap for mankind," the Golden State turned a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuana.
A fire possibly sparked by a transient blackened about an acre on Tuesday on a brushy hillside near the junction of state Route 94 and SR-125.
A man accused of running over a woman who tried to sell him drugs in the East Village neighborhood of downtown San Diego must stand trial on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run, a judge ruled Tuesday.
A fire that started as a structure fire quickly spread to the surrounding vegetation in Julian Tuesday.