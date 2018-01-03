Sam Smith Admits He Was 'Obsessive' About Weight: 'My Body Image - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sam Smith Admits He Was 'Obsessive' About Weight: 'My Body Image Is Always Going to Be an Issue'

Updated: Jan 3, 2018 8:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.