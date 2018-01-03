SDCCU to hold blood drives at 3 locations Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Credit Union will hold blood drives at three of its locations Wednesday.



The blood drives come after a busy holiday season that has left hospitals in the region in need of blood, according to the credit union.



The blood drives will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Encinitas branch, 591 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas; the Operations Center, 6545 Sequence Drive, San Diego; and the Santee branch, 286 Town Center Parkway, Santee.



Blood donations often decrease around the holidays, though the need for blood increases, according to SDCCU.