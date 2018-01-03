Sony Pictures plans to release Slender Man movie

'Anderson Cooper 360' host Anderson Cooper discusses U.S. politics, international politics, and why he walked out of 'Star Wars' after just 45 minutes.
Sony Pictures plans to release a "Slender Man" movie this spring, featuring the horror character that inspired two Wisconsin girls to nearly kill their classmate.
Thousands have signed a petition demanding that YouTube star Logan Paul's channel be deleted after he posted a video showing the body of a person who presumably committed suicide.
Thomas S. Monson, the 16th president of the Mormon church, has died after overseeing the religion for nearly a decade. He was 90.
The producer of "Hamilton" announced Tuesday the availability of $10 lottery tickets to see the acclaimed musical during its San Diego run.
South Korea on Tuesday offered high-level talks with rival North Korea to find ways to cooperate on next month's Winter Olympics in the South.
'Anderson Cooper 360' host Anderson Cooper discusses U.S. politics, international politics, and why he walked out of 'Star Wars' after just 45 minutes.
The unofficial ambassador to North Korea Dennis Rodman shares the nature of his conversations with the Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.
'Black Mirror' director Jodie Foster used to love her fantasy league but this year 'Trumplandia' took up too much of her time.
Adam Driver and Stephen reenact a scene from 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' with figurines from the franchise.
'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' star Nick Jonas shares a snippet of his and Jack Black's on-set 'Jumanji' collaboration.
Tom Hanks studied Nixon-era attacks on the freedom of the press for 'The Post,' and comments on how it compares to the current state of government-media relations.
Living legend Mark Hamill appreciates the loyal fanbase of Star Wars so much that he has given them a name.