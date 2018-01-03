Resolution Solution: Put your idea into action

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Saving money, staying in shape - these are popular resolutions.

Research shows 25 percent of people give up on their resolutions after the first week and more than 50 percent give up just after a few months; but there are ways to stay committed.

Author of "Surge: Your Guide to Put Any Idea Into Action," Steve Garguilo visited Morning Extra to talk about the top resolutions, why they fail and tips to turn ideas into actions.

TOP RESOLUTIONS FOR 2018

– Save more, spend less

– Pay down debt

– Enjoy life to the fullest

– Live a healthier lifestyle

– Increase my income

– Spend more time with friends and family