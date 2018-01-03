Resolution Solution: Put your idea into action

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Saving money, staying in shape - these are popular resolutions.
Research shows 25 percent of people give up on their resolutions after the first week and more than 50 percent give up just after a few months; but there are ways to stay committed.
Author of "Surge: Your Guide to Put Any Idea Into Action," Steve Garguilo visited Morning Extra to talk about the top resolutions, why they fail and tips to turn ideas into actions.
TOP RESOLUTIONS FOR 2018
– Save more, spend less
– Pay down debt
– Enjoy life to the fullest
– Live a healthier lifestyle
– Increase my income
– Spend more time with friends and family
A camera captured the moment a bicyclist was hit by a car and dragged underneath it on a busy street in North Park on Tuesday.
A 52-year-old man who was shot in his head in the Clairemont neighborhood of San Diego is not expected to survive, police said Thursday.
A 12-month-old baby is one of 34 new flu deaths recently reported in San Diego, bringing this season’s total to 45, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today.
A woman was found dead Wednesday in a home in Ramona and a man was airlifted to a hospital with a life-threatening injury.
Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, was appointed Wednesday majority whip by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood.
An East Village resident was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of murdering his husband, an active-duty Navy man, at their downtown apartment on New Year's Day.
The City Council's four Republican members called Wednesday for a change in the way the council president is appointed, in response to three of them being stripped of key leadership posts by Democratic Council President Myrtle Cole last month.
There will be no Coaster or Amtrak Pacific Surfliner rail service in San Diego County this weekend, or on the weekend of Jan. 20-21.