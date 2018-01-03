Advice from 'the parentologist' on getting kids to listen and comply

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — How many times do you have to ask your kids to do something?

Do you sometimes wonder if they are listening to you at all?

You may be making parenting more difficult than it needs to be according to Dr. Kim Van Dusen, a licensed marriage and family therapist, also known as the parentologist who is here to help.

5 steps recommended and discussed by Dr. Kim include:

1. Use an attention signal

2. Gain eye contact

3. Give an alpha command

4. Give the child a choice to comply or receive a consequence

5. Praise them for making a good choice and following the rules - or follow through with the consequence.