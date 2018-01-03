New paleo diet-inspired cookbook: "Dinner for Mary"

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Ben Cecceralli, got his big break in his own kitchen, cooking up healthy paleo-inspired meals for his wife.

What started out as a necessity, since his wife's commute home from work was longer than his leaving him to get dinner started, quickly turned into a passion for cooking.

A home-cook whose hashtag, #DinnerForMary went viral, Ben visited Morning Extra to recreate his mouthwatering meals for News 8 viewers and spread the gospel of paleo.