Chihuahua mix Baby needs a new best friend

Name: Baby

Age: 12 years old

Gender: Spayed female

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Adoption Fee: $25

Baby, a 12-year-old Chihuahua mix, is looking for her new best friend. Baby is a sweet older gal just looking for a home to spend her golden years. This little lady does well with other dogs her size and may not mind having a canine companion in her new home, but she would be just as happy as the only pet. She would probably do best in a home with older children who respect her boundaries. If you're looking for an older pup to love, then she just may be the girl for you!

Her adoption fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!

Baby is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus located at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making her part of your family, please visit www.sdhumane.org or call (619) 299-7012.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Sunday

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.