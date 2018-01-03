SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's an $800 million problem here in San Diego and it has countless victims, some very young.

On Saturday, January 13, the Junior League of San Diego will welcome community members and guests to its 2018 Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Rally.

The event will take place in Balboa Park at 6th Avenue and Laurel Street starting at 1:00 pm.



In its 5th year, the Junior League of San focuses on education regarding the myths and facts of human trafficking, recognition of the signs of victims being held captive, and awareness of how to get involved in the fight against it.



Rachel Scatizzi Thompson, President of the Junior League of San Diego along with Brandi Cooper - State Public Affairs Committee, Legislative Liaison with the league, with more on the event.