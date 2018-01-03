Death in Ramona: Investigation looking at possible murder-suicide

RAMONA (CNS) - A woman was found dead Wednesday in a home in Ramona and a man was airlifted to a hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Deputies were sent just after noon to a home in the 24400 block of Del Amo Road, near Sargeant Road, where a 911 caller reported there had been a murder-suicide, according to Lt. Rich Williams of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department homicide detail.

The caller then hung up, Williams said.

"When deputies arrived, they found an adult female deceased at that location," Williams said. "They also located an adult male nearby with a serious wound, and called for paramedics to help provide medical aid."

The man suffered a life-threatening wound and was airlifted to a hospital, Williams said.

He had suffered a head injury and deputies saw what they believed to be a handgun inside the home, a sheriff's spokesman said at the scene.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were investigating the case as a homicide, Williams said, adding that crime lab personnel were processing the scene.

After the initial response, detectives obtained a search warrant for the premises, the spokesman said.

The medical examiner's office would determine the woman's cause and manner of death and positively identify her, Williams said.

The hospitalized man's name was withheld pending identification and notification of his family.