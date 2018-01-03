Suspect sought after puppies found in dumpster

SAN DIEGO (CNC) - County Animal Services is looking for information on whoever threw away two very young puppies in a dumpster.

A man found the two dogs inside a box as he was throwing out the trash from a business on Adrian Street in the Midway area on Jan. 2. The female and male puppies were taken to County Animal Services in Bonita where veterinarians estimated the little dogs were about 12 days old.

“For someone to just throw away these two defenseless pups in such a callous manner and an almost certain death is unconscionable,” said County Animal Services Director Dan DeSousa. “Someone needs to come forward with information so we can hold whoever did this cruel act accountable.”

Staff at the shelter in Bonita believe the puppies are King Charles spaniels. They are at an age where they need to be fed every three or four hours so a rescue group stepped forward to care for the dogs. Once they are old enough, the rescue group will put the puppies up for adoption.

Meantime, County Animal Services is seeking information on who owns the abandoned puppies or the identity of the person who committed the crime. People with information are asked to call (619) 767-2740.

If convicted of animal cruelty/abuse, a suspect could face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to $20,000 or both.

If you witness or suspect animal abuse or neglect, the department asks you to call (619) 236-2341.