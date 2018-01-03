Anderson Cooper Walked Out Of The New 'Star Wars' Movie - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Anderson Cooper Walked Out Of The New 'Star Wars' Movie

'Anderson Cooper 360' host Anderson Cooper discusses U.S. politics, international politics, and why he walked out of 'Star Wars' after just 45 minutes.

