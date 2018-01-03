Queen Elizabeth Shares Memories of Her 1953 Coronation to Mark 6 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Queen Elizabeth Shares Memories of Her 1953 Coronation to Mark 65th Anniversary

Updated: Jan 3, 2018 8:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.