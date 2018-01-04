No Coaster or Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service in San Diego County this weekend

A woman was found dead Wednesday in a home in Ramona and a man was airlifted to a hospital with a life-threatening injury.
Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, was appointed Wednesday majority whip by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood.
An East Village resident was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of murdering his husband, an active-duty Navy man, at their downtown apartment on New Year's Day.
The City Council's four Republican members called Wednesday for a change in the way the council president is appointed, in response to three of them being stripped of key leadership posts by Democratic Council President Myrtle Cole last month.
There will be no Coaster or Amtrak Pacific Surfliner rail service in San Diego County this weekend, or on the weekend of Jan. 20-21.
A man with at least one prior DUI conviction was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of murder, vehicular manslaughter, drunken driving and hit-and-run in the aftermath of a fiery freeway pileup in Scripps Ranch that killed two people and injured two others, including a police officer.
The holidays have come and gone and it is now time to put those decorations away – that means taking down the Christmas tree.
Firefighters rely on their equipment to survive, but sometimes it is their equipment that needs to be saved.
Below the streets of La Mesa, a big project is taking place. San Diego's Water Authority is in the process of relining four miles of pipes that have been around for nearly 60 years. News 8's Shawn Styles goes underground to give you a closer look at the work.
County Animal Services is looking for information on whoever threw away two very young puppies in a dumpster.