No Coaster or Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service in San Diego County this weekend

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - There will be no Coaster or Amtrak Pacific Surfliner rail service in San Diego County this weekend, or on the weekend of Jan. 20-21.

Rail service will be halted on those days to allow crews to complete ongoing infrastructure improvements.

There will be no replacement bus service for Coaster trains, though alternatives can include the Breeze Route 101 bus or Metropolitan Transit System buses, according to North County Transit District.

There will be replacement bus service for Amtrak passengers traveling in San Diego County, which will require a reservation.

On the Friday nights preceding each closure, southbound Amtrak trains scheduled to depart from Oceanside at 10:05 p.m. and 12:01 a.m. will make their trips to Santa Fe Depot.