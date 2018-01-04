Todd Gloria appointed as Assembly's majority whip - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Todd Gloria appointed as Assembly's majority whip

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, was appointed Wednesday majority whip by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood.

Whips assist senior leadership by helping secure votes from party members.

Gloria, who lives in Mission Hills, was elected in 2016 to the Assembly, representing the 78th District, which includes some of San Diego as well as Coronado, Del Mar, Imperial Beach and Solana Beach.

He previously served on the San Diego City Council from 2008-2016 and as interim mayor for less than a year after the 2013 resignation of Bob Filner.

Gloria replaces former Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra, who resigned in November following allegations of sexual misconduct.

