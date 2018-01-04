North Park: Bicyclist hit and dragged, driver not arrested

A camera captured the moment a bicyclist was hit by a car and dragged underneath it on a busy street in North Park on Tuesday.
A 52-year-old man who was shot in his head in the Clairemont neighborhood of San Diego is not expected to survive, police said Thursday.
A 12-month-old baby is one of 34 new flu deaths recently reported in San Diego, bringing this season’s total to 45, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today.
A woman was found dead Wednesday in a home in Ramona and a man was airlifted to a hospital with a life-threatening injury.
Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, was appointed Wednesday majority whip by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood.
An East Village resident was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of murdering his husband, an active-duty Navy man, at their downtown apartment on New Year's Day.
The City Council's four Republican members called Wednesday for a change in the way the council president is appointed, in response to three of them being stripped of key leadership posts by Democratic Council President Myrtle Cole last month.
There will be no Coaster or Amtrak Pacific Surfliner rail service in San Diego County this weekend, or on the weekend of Jan. 20-21.
A man with at least one prior DUI conviction was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of murder, vehicular manslaughter, drunken driving and hit-and-run in the aftermath of a fiery freeway pileup in Scripps Ranch that killed two people and injured two others, including a police officer.