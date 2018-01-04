Man shot in the head in Clairemont neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 52-year-old man who was shot in his head in the Clairemont neighborhood of San Diego is not expected to survive, police said Thursday.



The gunfire was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of Sauk Avenue, according to San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden.



The first arriving officers found the victim lying on the ground in front of his residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his head, Holden said.



The officers provided medical aid and the victim was taken to a hospital by paramedics, Holden said.



The victim has been identified, but his name will not be released pending family notification, Holden said.



Homicide detectives were at the scene investigating early Thursday.

There was no suspect information immediately available.