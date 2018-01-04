'The X-Files': Creator Responds to Gillian Anderson's Threats to - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'The X-Files': Creator Responds to Gillian Anderson's Threats to Leave, Fans React to Horrific Premiere Reveal

Updated: Jan 3, 2018 11:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.