'The X-Files': Creator Responds to Gillian Anderson's Threats to Leave, Fans React to Horrific Premiere Reveal

New year, new Demi Lovato!
The "Tell Me You Love Me" singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a message about her personal health and happiness goals for 2018.
The post was accompanied with a pic of the 25-year-old brunette beauty rocking a strapless black-and-white bathing suit while flash...
It’s hard to find a ‘90s kid who doesn’t love talking about the decade -- and that includes Lauren Lapkus.
Don’t expect there to be an America Ferrera Jr.! The 33-year-old actress and activist visited The Late Show on Wednesday where she opened up to Stephen Colbert about her first pregnancy.
As the East Coast prepares for the bomb cyclone, Britney Spears is living her best life! The 36-year-old pop star took to social media on Wednesday to shares some family memories with her two sons, Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11.
Family night! John Stamos, his pregnant fiancée, Caitlin McHugh, and her parents enjoyed a fun night out at LUZIA by Cirque du Soleil on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Nobody slays like Suzanne Somers! The 71-year-old actress and businesswoman proved that age is just a number on Tuesday night at the Palm Springs Film Festival.
Pregnant and proud! Khloe Kardashian gave her first televised interview since announcing her pregnancy on Thursday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Well played, Ryan Reynolds.
The 41-year-old actor had the unenviable task of answering an extremely difficult question posed to him by a fan via Twitter on Tuesday: which Chris is the hottest Chris?