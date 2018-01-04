USS Lake Champlain deploys from Naval Base San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The USS Lake Champlain deployed Thursday to the Western Pacific from Naval Base San Diego.

The guided-missile cruiser set ashore as part of the Carl Vinson Strike Group, according to the Navy.

It completed a six-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region last year.

The ship was commissioned in 1988. It is operated by more than 350 sailors and carries Tomahawk missiles, standard SM-2 surface-to-air missiles, two 5-inch dual purpose guns, and two SH-60 Seahawk helicopters.

