USS Lake Champlain deploys from Naval Base San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The USS Lake Champlain deployed Thursday to the Western Pacific from Naval Base San Diego.



The guided-missile cruiser set ashore as part of the Carl Vinson Strike Group, according to the Navy.



It completed a six-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region last year.



The ship was commissioned in 1988. It is operated by more than 350 sailors and carries Tomahawk missiles, standard SM-2 surface-to-air missiles, two 5-inch dual purpose guns, and two SH-60 Seahawk helicopters.