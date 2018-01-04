Three men arrested in string of robberies in South Bay

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Three men were arrested early Thursday morning on suspicion of committing at least four robberies overnight in Chula Vista and National City, police said.
At least one victim of the robberies was hospitalized with a head injury and another victim suffered a minor head injury and declined to be taken to a hospital, Chula Vista police Lt. Miriam Byron said.
The first robbery was reported in National City and three others were reported in Chula Vista between about midnight and 1 a.m., Byron said. The suspects targeted people walking mostly around the west and south side of Chula Vista and demanded personal items from them.
There are reports that the suspects were armed with a machete among other possible weapons.
Chula Vista and National City police worked together to process the widespread crime scenes and track the suspects to a home in the area of Oriole Court and Oriole Place in Chula Vista, just east of Interstate 805 and south of East Palomar Street, Byron said. Three men were arrested there, but police could not immediately confirm their ages or other details about them.
It wasn't immediately clear how police tracked the suspects to the home, Byron said. But an SUV with paper license plates parked in the driveway matched the vehicle description from each of the four robberies.
Detectives from the Chula Vista Police Department's crimes of violence unit were assigned to investigate the case.
