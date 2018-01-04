Longtime Padres coach Rob Picciolo dies at 64

San Diego Padres' Jay Payton is congratulated by third base coach Rob Picciolo (5) after hitting a three- run home run off San Francisco Giants' Jason Schmidt in the seventh inning Saturday, Sept. 18, 2004, in San Francisco.

SAN DIEGO (News 8) - Longtime San Diego Padres coach Rob Picciolo has died. He was 64.

Picciolo played nine seasons in the major leagues, from 1977 to 1985, for the Oakland Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers, and California Angels.

Picciolo was the longest-tenured coach in San Diego Padres history, serving 16 consecutive years. Picciolo spent time as San Diego's first-base coach, bench coach, and third-base coach between 1995 to 2005. He also served as an Angels coach for seven seasons. From 2006 to 2010, he worked as the Angels' roving infield instructor.

A statement from the Padres read,

"The San Diego Padres are deeply saddened by the news of the unexpected passing of Rob Picciolo. Peach dedicated a decade and a half to our organization and was a tremendous asset as a coach, but more significantly, as a person. We send our heartfelt sympathy to the entire Picciolo family during this difficult time."

Picciolo died Monday of a heart attack.

Statement from the #Padres on the passing of Rob Picciolo: pic.twitter.com/gykfN7kxRG — San Diego Padres (@Padres) January 4, 2018

There are certain individuals you meet in life & respect because they “just get it.” Their daily outlook is filled with optimism, laughter, caring & compassion. And they are always open to sharing those traits with others. #RIPPeach #Angels #Padres pic.twitter.com/G3xNR7P7ai — Tim Mead (@TMeadAngels) January 4, 2018

Hearing the news of the passing of Rob Picciolo saddens not only our baseball family, but everyone who met him. One of the most humble and nicest guys you’d ever meet. A prince of a man. Not a bad bone in his body. A family man. A man for all people. A great soul. RIP Peach. ?? — Mark Grant (@Mudcat55) January 4, 2018

The Halos family is extremely saddened by the loss of our friend Rob Picciolo. His kind spirit radiated throughout the clubhouse as a player & a coach. He will be missed by many associated with MLB & beyond. We send thoughts & prayers to the Picciolo family at this difficult time pic.twitter.com/Glxn8wWUpM — Angels (@Angels) January 4, 2018

Rob Picciolo. Not a better man around. I looked up to you in every aspect of life. One last handshake my friend. RIP. Thinking of Debbie, Brett, and Dusty. pic.twitter.com/GyZxcVZ1cv — Phil Nevin (@philnev23) January 4, 2018

In memory of Rob Picciolo, kindly agreeing to this young photographer’s request to pose at Yankee Stadium, June 1978 pic.twitter.com/0hOuJodCML — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 4, 2018