Longtime Padres coach Rob Picciolo dies at 64

San Diego Padres' Jay Payton is congratulated by third base coach Rob Picciolo (5) after hitting a three- run home run off San Francisco Giants' Jason Schmidt in the seventh inning Saturday, Sept. 18, 2004, in San Francisco.
SAN DIEGO (News 8) - Longtime San Diego Padres coach Rob Picciolo has died. He was 64.
Picciolo played nine seasons in the major leagues, from 1977 to 1985, for the Oakland Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers, and California Angels.
Picciolo was the longest-tenured coach in San Diego Padres history, serving 16 consecutive years. Picciolo spent time as San Diego's first-base coach, bench coach, and third-base coach between 1995 to 2005. He also served as an Angels coach for seven seasons. From 2006 to 2010, he worked as the Angels' roving infield instructor.
A statement from the Padres read,
"The San Diego Padres are deeply saddened by the news of the unexpected passing of Rob Picciolo. Peach dedicated a decade and a half to our organization and was a tremendous asset as a coach, but more significantly, as a person. We send our heartfelt sympathy to the entire Picciolo family during this difficult time."
Picciolo died Monday of a heart attack.