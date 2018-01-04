Welcome Hamilton to San Diego with a unique staycation - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Welcome Hamilton to San Diego with a unique staycation

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Hamil-Fans are you ready? In just two days Hamilton will be at the Civic Theater.

Hamilton tells the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

And the Bristol Hotel wants you to experience "The Story of Tonight."

That's what they're calling their special package for all of you Hamil-fans.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from downtown at the Bristol.

