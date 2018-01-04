Welcome Hamilton to San Diego with a unique staycation

San Diego Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects wanted for a commercial armed robbery of a Savers 99 Cents Store located in the Mid-City area of San Diego. The suspects, Irene Lee and Ariel Burrus walked into the Savers 99 Cents Store located at 4100 block of University Avenue, in San Diego on December 13, 2017 around 1:30pm. One of the suspects attempted to shoplift several items when the store employee confronted them. Burrus p...