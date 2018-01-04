$1.3 Million bottle of Vodka - made of gold, silver and diamonds - stolen from Danish bar

The feared "bomb cyclone" surged up the Eastern coast Thursday and slammed into Boston, unleashing treacherous, recording-setting flooding that swamped downtown, leaving office workers trapped and drivers marooned in freezing waters chock-full of ice floes.
A wigged-out squirrel chewed his way into a woman's New York home and barricaded itself in the kitchen, chomping away at leftover holiday cookies and then attacking cops who came to call.
Kentucky Fried Chicken has poked fun at President Donald Trump’s Twitter beef with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, using similar language to the president’s tweeted threat in a conflict with one of its own rivals: McDonald’s.
The California man who stepped in to stop a Starbucks robbery — and took a knife to the neck for his trouble — witnessed a bizarre turn of events when he was later accused of excessive force by the would-be thief.
Following the release of excerpts from an explosive tell-all book about life inside the White House, the Trump administration has gone on the offensive by banning personal cell phones for visitors and staff.
President Trump's lawyers have sent cease-and-desist letters to the author and publisher of the new White House tell-all, — Fire and Fury, which has made a number of explosive claims about life in America's most famous address.
You may not realize it, but some everyday items around your home that can help you get through the “bomb cyclone.”
The commute to work was nothing short of a nightmare Thursday as the so-called “bomb cyclone” slammed into the Northeast and parts of the central United States.