Drivers: Take note of new laws

SAN DIEGO (CNC) - Several new driving laws took effect in 2018 for all California drivers.

Among them is a ban on marijuana use in vehicles for both the driver and any passengers. This law makes smoking or ingesting marijuana or marijuana products while driving or riding as a passenger in a vehicle illegal, even if one of you has a medical marijuana card.

Other new vehicle-related laws in California include:

Passengers must wear seat belts on buses equipped with the safety restraints.

Drivers of vehicles for hire such as public transportation, private passenger transportation such as cabs, Uber-, Lyft-type companies are held to a higher standard for sobriety than individual drivers. It will be unlawful for these drivers to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.04 percent.

The DMV will require applicants of Disabled Person parking placards and plates to provide proof of full name and birth date and will limit the number of replacement placards.

To learn more about the other changes for drivers in California, visit the Department of Motor Vehicles website.

