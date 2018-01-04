Are you ready for an Epic Series Obstacle Challenge?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On Morning Extra we're talking about the EPIC Series, which is a fun obstacle course taking place in Chula Vista.



Founded in 2014, EPIC Series was created to be a fun and unique addition to the obstacle course racing (“OCR”) community.



It combines elements of crosstraining, Strongman, and traditional obstacle course racing, but without the mud or long-distance running typically found in most other OCRs.



By creating obstacles that have Novice, Intermediate, and Advanced options, EPIC Series opens up obstacle course racing to a wider audience of fitness enthusiasts who may have been too intimidated to try it in the past.



EPIC Series is a family-friendly event, incorporating a KIDS Course that mimics a kid-sized version of the obstacles and strength challenges seen in the adult courses.



EPIC Series is based in San Diego, CA.



The EPIC Obstacle Challenge takes place Saturday Jan. 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center.