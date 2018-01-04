Are you ready for an Epic Series Obstacle Challenge? - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Are you ready for an Epic Series Obstacle Challenge?

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On Morning Extra we're talking about the EPIC Series, which is a fun obstacle course taking place in Chula Vista.

Founded in 2014, EPIC Series was created to be a fun and unique addition to the obstacle course racing (“OCR”) community.

It combines elements of crosstraining, Strongman, and traditional obstacle course racing, but without the mud or long-distance running typically found in most other OCRs.

By creating obstacles that have Novice, Intermediate, and Advanced options, EPIC Series opens up obstacle course racing to a wider audience of fitness enthusiasts who may have been too intimidated to try it in the past.

EPIC Series is a family-friendly event, incorporating a KIDS Course that mimics a kid-sized version of the obstacles and strength challenges seen in the adult courses.

EPIC Series is based in San Diego, CA.

The EPIC Obstacle Challenge takes place Saturday Jan. 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.