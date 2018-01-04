Jennifer Lopez Gives Cardi B and Bruno Mars a 'Finesse' Shout-Ou - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jennifer Lopez Gives Cardi B and Bruno Mars a 'Finesse' Shout-Out With 'In Living Color' Throwback

Updated: Jan 4, 2018 3:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.