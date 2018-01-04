Zevely Zone: Big donation will make a big difference

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A well-known San Diego family is teaming up with two charities to address the growing issue of homelessness in San Diego County.

In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff traveled to Rancho Santa Fe where the holiday season of giving has been extended into the new year.

A Rancho Santa Fe family, Bill and Kathy Scripps, donate more than 500 household items to charity.

Don Wells said his non-profit collects furniture for young adults transitioning out of foster care. Don said the plan is to sell more than 500 household items and raise money with the second charity called Humble Design.

Treger Strasberg’s organization helps families transition out of homelessness.

All the items in the estate will be loaded into moving trucks and transported to a warehouse in Escondido

If you are interested in buying the home furnishings, the sale takes place on January 26th, 27th, and 28th in Escondido.