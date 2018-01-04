Botched Getaway: No smooth sailing for brazen boat thief

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A parolee allegedly caught trying to steal an 80- foot cabin cruiser Thursday in the Embarcadero area was arrested by harbor police with help from a good Samaritan boat owner.

Joshua B. Collins, 31, allegedly climbed over security gates at the Marriott Marina in the 300 block of West Harbor Drive shortly before 8:30 a.m., boarded the vessel and set it adrift, according to the Port of San Diego.

The owner of a vessel docked at an adjacent wharf suffered a head injury and fell into the bay while trying to prevent the stolen cabin cruiser from floating into his boat, harbor police Capt. John Forsythe said. Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening trauma.

Another boat owner, meanwhile, was able to thwart the crime by attaching a line from the stolen vessel to his dinghy, Forsythe said. Officers arrived a short time later, boarded the stolen craft and took the suspect into custody.

Collins was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of burglary, vandalism, grand theft and parole violation. He was being held on $25,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon