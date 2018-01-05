Melt Cosmetics Co-Founders Dana Bomar & Lora Arellano Talk Building a Makeup Empire (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian admits that her sisters and mother weren't the first to know that she was pregnant.
Elizabeth Gilbert is mourning a painful loss in the New Year. The Eat Pray Love author took to social media to announce that her longtime love, Rayya Elias, passed away this week.
Caitlyn Jenner doesn’t seem keen to make up with the Kardashians anytime soon. The 68-year-old former Olympian spoke to Piers Morgan on Thursday’s episode of Life Stories where the British host brought up the fact that Jenner had kept the details of her gender reassignment surgery a secret fr...
Babies, babies and more babies! Shortly after Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines announced they were expecting their fifth child together, Joanna shared another exciting family announcement on Thursday.
Serena Williams won’t be going down under. The 36-year-old tennis pro took to Snapchat on Thursday to share that she has opted out of the Australian open.
The Kardashians may be beauty gurus, but even they sometimes need advice from an ageless wonder like Jennifer Lopez.
Khloe Kardashian sat down with ET's Keltie Knight on Thursday, and the mom-to-be revealed that J.Lo is her beauty holy grail. "If J.Lo can do something, I can do it too. That's g...