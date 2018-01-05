America Ferrera's Busy 2018: Pregnancy And The 'Time's Up' Movem - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

America Ferrera's Busy 2018: Pregnancy And The 'Time's Up' Movement

Posted: Updated:

'Superstore' star America Ferrera will spend 2018 not only creating awareness about the sexual harassment problem in Hollywood through the new organization 'Time's Up'... she'll also be creating a baby!

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.