Man accused of molesting child at Belmont Park arcade

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A 66-year-old man accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old boy at a Belmont Park arcade pleaded not guilty Thursday to three counts of felony child molest.

A judged ordered media to tilize Tauro's face during arraignment, but a photo of him was available on the state of California's Megan Law sex offender registry.

Daniel Tauro was ordered held on $2 million bail.

Tauro was arrested on Dec 30, shortly after he allegedly molested the young boy, according to San Diego police. It was park security guards who detained Tauro, but they would not comment.

Deputy District Attorney Amy Colby said Tauro faces more than 100 years to life in prison if convicted, due to his criminal history, which includes crimes of a similar nature dating back to 1993.

California records show Tauro is a registered sex offender involving child molestation convictions in Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

Tauro will be back in court Jan. 16 for a readiness conference and Jan. 18 for a preliminary hearing.