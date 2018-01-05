Police investigate deadly shooting in Loma Portal

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Two people were shot Thursday night in Point Loma.

The shooting was reported at 9:08 p.m. in the 2800 block of Adrian Street, said San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately available but police were referring the investigation to the department's homicide division.

The shooting took place at Pacific Breeze Apartments.

No information was immediately available about the shooter or the conditions of the victims.