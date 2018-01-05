Police investigate deadly shooting in Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An argument at a Point Loma Heights apartment complex turned deadly when a man shot and killed his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself, police said Friday.



San Diego police received reports of gunfire at 9:08 p.m. Thursday inside the Pacific Breeze Apartments at 2850 Adrian Street just south of West Point Loma Boulevard, homicide Lt. Mike Holden said.



The first officers on scene found a woman suffering from several gunshot wounds and lying in a hallway at the top of a stairway in the two-story complex, Holden said. Not knowing the location of the suspect or if there was an active shooting scene, the officers carried the woman to a safe area and began performing CPR.



"Unfortunately, the victim was later declared deceased at the scene," the lieutenant said.



Additional officers searched the building for a suspect and found a man lying dead just inside the doorway of a second-floor dwelling with a self- inflicted gunshot wound to his head, Holden said. Unsure if any other suspects were present, San Diego Police Department SWAT units responded to the complex and cleared the building.



"The suspect and victim were in a dating relationship," Holden said. "The preliminary investigation has shown that the suspect and victim were in an argument, when the suspect shot her multiple times. The suspect then shot himself. It is unknown why they were arguing."



Both the victim and the suspect have been identified, but their names were being withheld pending family notifications. Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to call the SDPD homicide unit at (619) 531- 2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.