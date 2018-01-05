Coronado surfing coach dies at Sunset Cliffs

A 56-year-old surfer died Friday morning after he was reported missing and later found face-down in the water off Sunset Cliffs near Point Loma Nazarene University, authorities said.
The Carl Vinson Strike Group departed San Diego for a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific.
A 66-year-old man accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old boy at a Belmont Park arcade pleaded not guilty Thursday to three counts of felony child molest.
Partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures are expected in San Diego County Friday, but rain could finally be on the horizon.
An argument at a Point Loma Heights apartment complex turned deadly when a man shot and killed his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself, police said Friday.
A federal grand jury indicted a California man Thursday on charges of plotting to use homemade bombs during a Christmas Day attack on San Francisco's Pier 39.
The News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Marilyn Joyce March. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
Marijuana may be legal in California now, but you can still get fired for smoking it, even on your own time. Experts spoke to News 8 and have a warning for recreational users.
A parolee allegedly caught trying to steal an 80- foot cabin cruiser Thursday in the Embarcadero area was arrested by harbor police with help from a good Samaritan boat owner.
A well-known San Diego family is teaming up with two charities to address the growing issue of homelessness in San Diego County.