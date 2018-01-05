The USS Carl Vinson deploys from Naval Base San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The USS Carl Vinson deploys from Naval Base San Diego

SAN DIEGO - The Carl Vinson Strike Group departed San Diego for a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific.

The strike group's 6,000 Sailors departed aboard aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) and guided-missile destroyers USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) and USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108).

The Carl Vinson Strike Group previously completed a six-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region last June and was the first in recent history under U.S. 3rd Fleet's command and control.

The strike group will again operate under the command and control construct called Third Fleet Forward.

CBS News 8 footage of the USS Carl Vinson departure from Naval Base San Diego:

