Most popular baby names in San Diego in 2017 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Most popular baby names in San Diego in 2017

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNC) - The County Health and Human Services Agency records all births in the region. Last year, a total of 43,942 babies were born in San Diego County: 22,488 boys and 21,454 girls.

Here are the top baby names local parents chose in 2017.

#7) Girl: Victoria (156), Boy: Daniel (162)

#6) Girl: Sofia (171), Boy: Logan (173)

#5) Girl: Olivia (209), Boy: Benjamin (180)

#4) Girl: Sophia (210), Boy: Alexander (189)

#3) Girl: Isabella (225), Boy: Mateo, Noah, Sebastian (194)

#2) Girl: Mia (251), Boy: Oliver (195)

#1) Girl: Emma (282), Boy: Liam (222)

Check out which ones topped the list in 2016.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • K Sandwiches back in business after 2015 fire

    K Sandwiches back in business after 2015 fire

    Saturday, January 6 2018 2:09 AM EST2018-01-06 07:09:09 GMT

    Foodies on Friday flocked to Clairemont where a beloved sandwich shop returned to business after a fire burned it to the ground in 2015.

     

    Foodies on Friday flocked to Clairemont where a beloved sandwich shop returned to business after a fire burned it to the ground in 2015.

     

  • Stan Searfus: Beloved surfer dies despite heroic rescue efforts

    Stan Searfus: Beloved surfer dies despite heroic rescue efforts

    Saturday, January 6 2018 1:20 AM EST2018-01-06 06:20:37 GMT

    A father of six and well-known surfer who coached the ocean sport at Coronado public schools died Friday during an early-morning outing in the breakers off Sunset Cliffs.

     

    A father of six and well-known surfer who coached the ocean sport at Coronado public schools died Friday during an early-morning outing in the breakers off Sunset Cliffs.

     

  • Sessions takes aim at judges' handling of immigration cases

    Sessions takes aim at judges' handling of immigration cases

    Saturday, January 6 2018 12:29 AM EST2018-01-06 05:29:20 GMT

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday launched a review of a little-known but widely used practice of immigration judges closing cases without decisions, potentially putting hundreds of thousands of people in greater legal limbo.

     

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday launched a review of a little-known but widely used practice of immigration judges closing cases without decisions, potentially putting hundreds of thousands of people in greater legal limbo.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.