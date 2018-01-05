Most popular baby names in San Diego in 2017

SAN DIEGO (CNC) - The County Health and Human Services Agency records all births in the region. Last year, a total of 43,942 babies were born in San Diego County: 22,488 boys and 21,454 girls.

Here are the top baby names local parents chose in 2017.

#7) Girl: Victoria (156), Boy: Daniel (162)

#6) Girl: Sofia (171), Boy: Logan (173)

#5) Girl: Olivia (209), Boy: Benjamin (180)

#4) Girl: Sophia (210), Boy: Alexander (189)

#3) Girl: Isabella (225), Boy: Mateo, Noah, Sebastian (194)

#2) Girl: Mia (251), Boy: Oliver (195)

#1) Girl: Emma (282), Boy: Liam (222)

