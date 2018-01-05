Zoo Day: It's the Cockatoo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: It's the Cockatoo

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - They can live up to 50 years in the wild and up to 70 years in captivity.
     
But many species of cockatoos are endangered.
     
Trainer Katie Springer from the San Diego Zoo tells us all about the cockatoo.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • K Sandwiches back in business after 2015 fire

    K Sandwiches back in business after 2015 fire

    Saturday, January 6 2018 2:09 AM EST2018-01-06 07:09:09 GMT

    Foodies on Friday flocked to Clairemont where a beloved sandwich shop returned to business after a fire burned it to the ground in 2015.

     

    Foodies on Friday flocked to Clairemont where a beloved sandwich shop returned to business after a fire burned it to the ground in 2015.

     

  • Stan Searfus: Beloved surfer dies despite heroic rescue efforts

    Stan Searfus: Beloved surfer dies despite heroic rescue efforts

    Saturday, January 6 2018 1:20 AM EST2018-01-06 06:20:37 GMT

    A father of six and well-known surfer who coached the ocean sport at Coronado public schools died Friday during an early-morning outing in the breakers off Sunset Cliffs.

     

    A father of six and well-known surfer who coached the ocean sport at Coronado public schools died Friday during an early-morning outing in the breakers off Sunset Cliffs.

     

  • Sessions takes aim at judges' handling of immigration cases

    Sessions takes aim at judges' handling of immigration cases

    Saturday, January 6 2018 12:29 AM EST2018-01-06 05:29:20 GMT

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday launched a review of a little-known but widely used practice of immigration judges closing cases without decisions, potentially putting hundreds of thousands of people in greater legal limbo.

     

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday launched a review of a little-known but widely used practice of immigration judges closing cases without decisions, potentially putting hundreds of thousands of people in greater legal limbo.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.