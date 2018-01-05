Trump Tell-All Hits Bookshelves 4 Days Early: 'Haven't Seen Anything Like This Since Harry Potter'

Move over dogs and cats — some of the most bizarre animals are becoming great pets to homeowners across America.
Shawn Burrough is a great bear of a man who works two jobs so his wife can stay home with their four children.
Investigators dedicated to solving the notorious 1971 hijacking of a Boeing 727 believe they have finally discovered the true identity of the air bandit known as D.B. Cooper.
The “bomb cyclone” may be over, but millions of Americans are now preparing for a practically unimaginable polar vortex.
A Harlem Globetrotter has visited a Northern California Catholic school to shoot hoops and commiserate with child victims of the area's massive and deadly wildfires.
It was the biggest surprise of this woman's life when her boyfriend got down on one knee to propose — about 90 minutes before she walked down the aisle to be his wife.