Parkour: Fun and challenging exercise movement classes for all ages

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Are you ready for a new workout for the new year?

Parkour is an art of movement in which you train the body and mind to move through any environment while overcoming obstacles.

Expect a challenging, fun workout based around the natural movement of the human body.

Parkour instructors say their classes focus on the practice of new skills and movements.

This course teaches the fundamentals of parkour, promotes a high level of physical fitness, and emphasizes the relationship between the two.

Watch Ashley Jacob's video as she interviews the instructors from APEX San Diego.

