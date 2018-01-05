Raising Heroes: Volunteer group for kids to benefit the communit - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Raising Heroes: Volunteer group for kids to benefit the community

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If you're a parent that struggles with teaching your kids empathy and gratitude for others you're not alone.

Year round we can help our kids make a difference right here in our community through a program called Tomorrow's Heroes Today.

Founder, Sarah Reymond, visits Morning Extra to discuss how we can go about making our communities better.

