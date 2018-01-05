Body of IB administrator slain in Mexico turned over to family - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Body of IB administrator slain in Mexico turned over to family

Posted: Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The body of an Imperial Beach city official who was shot dead while vacationing in the Mexican beach resort of Zihuatanejo has been turned over to his family.

Prosecutors in the southern state of Guerrero said Friday in a statement that the body was delivered to a relative and a friend who arrived the previous day to officially identify the victim, Douglas Bradley.

Bradley was administrative services director for Imperial Beach. He was killed Dec. 28, a day before his 50th birthday.

Authorities have not given a possible motive.

Imperial Beach said last week that Bradley lived in Mexico and commuted to his job. It described him as an avid surfer who had traveled much of the Mexican coast.

RELATED COVERAGE

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • K Sandwiches back in business after 2015 fire

    K Sandwiches back in business after 2015 fire

    Saturday, January 6 2018 2:09 AM EST2018-01-06 07:09:09 GMT

    Foodies on Friday flocked to Clairemont where a beloved sandwich shop returned to business after a fire burned it to the ground in 2015.

     

    Foodies on Friday flocked to Clairemont where a beloved sandwich shop returned to business after a fire burned it to the ground in 2015.

     

  • Stan Searfus: Beloved surfer dies despite heroic rescue efforts

    Stan Searfus: Beloved surfer dies despite heroic rescue efforts

    Saturday, January 6 2018 1:20 AM EST2018-01-06 06:20:37 GMT

    A father of six and well-known surfer who coached the ocean sport at Coronado public schools died Friday during an early-morning outing in the breakers off Sunset Cliffs.

     

    A father of six and well-known surfer who coached the ocean sport at Coronado public schools died Friday during an early-morning outing in the breakers off Sunset Cliffs.

     

  • Sessions takes aim at judges' handling of immigration cases

    Sessions takes aim at judges' handling of immigration cases

    Saturday, January 6 2018 12:29 AM EST2018-01-06 05:29:20 GMT

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday launched a review of a little-known but widely used practice of immigration judges closing cases without decisions, potentially putting hundreds of thousands of people in greater legal limbo.

     

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday launched a review of a little-known but widely used practice of immigration judges closing cases without decisions, potentially putting hundreds of thousands of people in greater legal limbo.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.