Driver accused in deadly, drunken, fiery crash pleads not guilty - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver accused in deadly, drunken, fiery crash pleads not guilty to murder

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of speeding, driving drunk and causing a fiery freeway pileup near Miramar that killed two people and injured two others, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges including murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while impaired and hit-and-run.

Jeffrey Brian Levi, 37, who has a previous DUI conviction from 2007, was ordered held on $2 million bail.

He faces 40 years to life in state prison if convicted.

Deputy District Attorney Cally Bright said Levi -- driving his 2015 Ford Mustang at speeds in excess of 100 mph -- rear-ended a Toyota Corolla, disabling that vehicle in lanes of traffic on northbound Interstate 15 near Miramar Road about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Levi's car crashed off the side of the freeway and he walked away, the prosecutor said.

A gray Ford Explorer driven by an off-duty San Diego police sergeant, meanwhile, struck the Corolla, which burst into flames. The city-owned SUV overturned, coming to rest upside down.

Bystanders were able to rescue a woman inside the Corolla, but the other two occupants -- her brother and boyfriend -- were trapped and died in the burning wreckage. A GoFundMe page identified the three as David Dominguez, 33, Isaac Felix, 19, and Giovanna Dominguez, 18.

"My brother didn't deserve this, he was a good individual," said Felix's sister, Selena Felix. "He never hurt anybody. He never did drugs, he never did alcohol. He was happy."

Bright said Giovanna Dominguez suffered broken bones and burns over 75 percent of her body. The off-duty police officer was treated for minor to moderately serious injuries.

Levi was captured 15 minutes after the crash walking toward his home, the prosecutor said.

The defendant's blood-alcohol content was measured at .16-.17 percent, twice the legal limit for driving, three hours after the collision, Bright told reporters.

At the time of the crash, Felix, his girlfriend and her brother were on their way home to Riverside from Tijuana International Airport, where they had dropped off a family member, according a statement posted on the internet donation page.

A status conference was scheduled for Feb. 1.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • K Sandwiches back in business after 2015 fire

    K Sandwiches back in business after 2015 fire

    Saturday, January 6 2018 2:09 AM EST2018-01-06 07:09:09 GMT

    Foodies on Friday flocked to Clairemont where a beloved sandwich shop returned to business after a fire burned it to the ground in 2015.

     

    Foodies on Friday flocked to Clairemont where a beloved sandwich shop returned to business after a fire burned it to the ground in 2015.

     

  • Stan Searfus: Beloved surfer dies despite heroic rescue efforts

    Stan Searfus: Beloved surfer dies despite heroic rescue efforts

    Saturday, January 6 2018 1:20 AM EST2018-01-06 06:20:37 GMT

    A father of six and well-known surfer who coached the ocean sport at Coronado public schools died Friday during an early-morning outing in the breakers off Sunset Cliffs.

     

    A father of six and well-known surfer who coached the ocean sport at Coronado public schools died Friday during an early-morning outing in the breakers off Sunset Cliffs.

     

  • Sessions takes aim at judges' handling of immigration cases

    Sessions takes aim at judges' handling of immigration cases

    Saturday, January 6 2018 12:29 AM EST2018-01-06 05:29:20 GMT

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday launched a review of a little-known but widely used practice of immigration judges closing cases without decisions, potentially putting hundreds of thousands of people in greater legal limbo.

     

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday launched a review of a little-known but widely used practice of immigration judges closing cases without decisions, potentially putting hundreds of thousands of people in greater legal limbo.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.