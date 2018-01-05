"Hamilton" opens Saturday in San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

"Hamilton" opens Saturday in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diegans are about to get a history lesson as the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" begins its run in San Diego on Saturday.

"Hamilton" has won 11 Tony Awards with its original cast.

Saturday night is opening night in San Diego, but the few tickets that are available are pretty expensive.

The producer of "Hamilton" announced today the availability of $10 lottery tickets to see the acclaimed musical during its San Diego run.

The lottery will open up two days before each performance. Thirty-five $10 tickets will be made available for the shows, which run from Jan. 6 to Jan. 28.

The tickets are for the orchestra section. Some seats in that section are currently listed for sale on Ticketmaster for more than $500.

The lottery can be entered using the "Hamilton" iPhone and Android apps, or by visiting www.hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.

Some people are reselling their tickets on the Broadway San Diego website via Ticketmaster, but are quite expensive.

