Hodgee: Giving Loch Ness a run for her money

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Two years ago, residents in Del Dios knew a dying red eucalyptus tree needed to be cut down or turned into art.

In Friday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Lake Hodges for the first look at the finished sculpture named Hodgee.

As far as tall tales go, there is a new legend lurking by the lake, the lake monster of Lake Hodges.

Day after day, sun rise to sun set, Ewing Young Mitchell IV grinned away on his vision. What started with a chainsaw a year-and-half-ago is now a masterpiece – catching the eye of well-known artists like Terry Weaver.

A website called hodgee.com, talks of the time back in the 1930’s, when Scripps researchers tried to capture a creature in the lake.

Whatever is out there, only shows itself at night – just like Hodgee’s glass blown eyes. But don’t worry, the friendly foe only has two teeth and is more likely to lick you to death than eat you for lunch.

Tomorrow, Saturday at 4:30 p.m., Hodgee will be officially unveiled to the public with his own t-shirt. The event is free and everyone is invited to watch those eyes glow for the first time as the sun sets.