Jeff Sessions will appoint top prosecutor to reduce violent crim - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jeff Sessions will appoint top prosecutor to reduce violent crime in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Friday that his agency's Southern District of California, which comprises San Diego and Imperial counties, will receive an additional top prosecutor charged exclusively with reducing violent crime.

The yet-to-be-announced official will be one of 40 new federal prosecutors in 27 locations across the country, according to Sessions' office.

"Under this program, I am asking a great deal of our United States attorneys," Sessions said. "I am both empowering them and holding them accountable for results."

Southern District U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman said he was "grateful for the additional resources."

"In this district, we are inundated with border-related crimes," Braverman said. "Adding a prosecutor to our roster who will focus solely on violent crime will allow us to pursue more of the cases that harm our residents and damage our neighborhoods the most, and that will translate to safer communities."

