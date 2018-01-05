One person killed in fiery crash in Pala - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

One person killed in fiery crash in Pala

Posted: Updated:

PALA (NEWS 8) - At least one person was killed late Friday afternoon in a fiery broadside collision between a big rig and a passenger vehicle on a rural highway in northern San Diego County.

The fatal crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the 12700 block of state Route 76 in the Pala area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

For an unknown reason the driver of a 1996 Chevrolet Corvette, travelling westbound on SR-76 at approximately 80 miles-per-hour, allowed his vehicle to enter the eastbound lane and collide head-on with the Ford Automax.  

The collision caused the Ford Automax to immediately catch fire as the driver safely exited without injury. He was identified as 52-year-old Jose Solorio of Sun City.

The driver of the red Corvette, who authorities identified only as a white male, did not survive the crash, according to CHP. 

The SR-76 traffic lanes remain closed as the investigation continues.  

All eastbound SR-76 traffic is being diverted at Pala Mission Rd and westbound SR-76 traffic is being turned around at Pauma Reservation Rd.  

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • K Sandwiches back in business after 2015 fire

    K Sandwiches back in business after 2015 fire

    Saturday, January 6 2018 2:09 AM EST2018-01-06 07:09:09 GMT

    Foodies on Friday flocked to Clairemont where a beloved sandwich shop returned to business after a fire burned it to the ground in 2015.

     

    Foodies on Friday flocked to Clairemont where a beloved sandwich shop returned to business after a fire burned it to the ground in 2015.

     

  • Stan Searfus: Beloved surfer dies despite heroic rescue efforts

    Stan Searfus: Beloved surfer dies despite heroic rescue efforts

    Saturday, January 6 2018 1:20 AM EST2018-01-06 06:20:37 GMT

    A father of six and well-known surfer who coached the ocean sport at Coronado public schools died Friday during an early-morning outing in the breakers off Sunset Cliffs.

     

    A father of six and well-known surfer who coached the ocean sport at Coronado public schools died Friday during an early-morning outing in the breakers off Sunset Cliffs.

     

  • Sessions takes aim at judges' handling of immigration cases

    Sessions takes aim at judges' handling of immigration cases

    Saturday, January 6 2018 12:29 AM EST2018-01-06 05:29:20 GMT

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday launched a review of a little-known but widely used practice of immigration judges closing cases without decisions, potentially putting hundreds of thousands of people in greater legal limbo.

     

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday launched a review of a little-known but widely used practice of immigration judges closing cases without decisions, potentially putting hundreds of thousands of people in greater legal limbo.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.