K Sandwiches back in business after 2015 fire

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Foodies on Friday flocked to Clairemont where a beloved sandwich shop returned to business after a fire burned it to the ground in 2015.

After two years, K-Sandwiches loyal customers lined up and out the door to welcome the shop back into business during their grand re-opening.

“The line was out the door since seven o’clock this morning,” said Jennifer Tran, K Sandwiches Manager.

Two years ago, in 2015, a fire caused about $1.5 million in damage to the sandwich shop.

I might need a longer dinner break, I couldn’t miss out taking @News8 photographer Tine Howard to his first K’s Sandwiches...on re-opening day!! #banhmi. Oh & I get to do a story too! #nomnom pic.twitter.com/uZBBFRExL5 — Abbie Alford (@AbbieNews8) January 6, 2018

Two years might be a long time, it didn't keep old and new customers from waiting in line – at times over 40 minutes for the ten-inch freshly baked baguette filled with house pickles, cilantro and jalapenos.

“We love this place and it’s an institution and all of us at Mesa College it’s like a second home for us and it’s our pit-stop,” said Milla Kruse.

So I ate my #KsSandwich #banhmi so fast I forgot to take a pic of its deliciousness. I’ll let you know how it tastes and the wait we’ve been holding onto for more than 2 years @News8 @ 10 @CBS8 @ 11 — Abbie Alford (@AbbieNews8) January 6, 2018

Even News 8’s late Larry Himmel couldn’t help himself. In 2014, he stopped in to meet grandma and try her famous coconut waffles.

The excitement for its reopening was so big, at one point K’s ran out of bread.

The baker said he made more than 1,000 loaves Friday – about triple the amount on an average day.