K Sandwiches back in business after 2015 fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

K Sandwiches back in business after 2015 fire

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Foodies on Friday flocked to Clairemont where a beloved sandwich shop returned to business after a fire burned it to the ground in 2015.

After two years, K-Sandwiches loyal customers lined up and out the door to welcome the shop back into business during their grand re-opening.

“The line was out the door since seven o’clock this morning,” said Jennifer Tran, K Sandwiches Manager.

Two years ago, in 2015, a fire caused about $1.5 million in damage to the sandwich shop.

Two years might be a long time, it didn't keep old and new customers from waiting in line – at times over 40 minutes for the ten-inch freshly baked baguette filled with house pickles, cilantro and jalapenos.

“We love this place and it’s an institution and all of us at Mesa College it’s like a second home for us and it’s our pit-stop,” said Milla Kruse.

Even News 8’s late Larry Himmel couldn’t help himself. In 2014, he stopped in to meet grandma and try her famous coconut waffles.

The excitement for its reopening was so big, at one point K’s ran out of bread.

The baker said he made more than 1,000 loaves Friday – about triple the amount on an average day.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • K Sandwiches back in business after 2015 fire

    K Sandwiches back in business after 2015 fire

    Saturday, January 6 2018 2:09 AM EST2018-01-06 07:09:09 GMT

    Foodies on Friday flocked to Clairemont where a beloved sandwich shop returned to business after a fire burned it to the ground in 2015.

     

    Foodies on Friday flocked to Clairemont where a beloved sandwich shop returned to business after a fire burned it to the ground in 2015.

     

  • Stan Searfus: Beloved surfer dies despite heroic rescue efforts

    Stan Searfus: Beloved surfer dies despite heroic rescue efforts

    Saturday, January 6 2018 1:20 AM EST2018-01-06 06:20:37 GMT

    A father of six and well-known surfer who coached the ocean sport at Coronado public schools died Friday during an early-morning outing in the breakers off Sunset Cliffs.

     

    A father of six and well-known surfer who coached the ocean sport at Coronado public schools died Friday during an early-morning outing in the breakers off Sunset Cliffs.

     

  • Sessions takes aim at judges' handling of immigration cases

    Sessions takes aim at judges' handling of immigration cases

    Saturday, January 6 2018 12:29 AM EST2018-01-06 05:29:20 GMT

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday launched a review of a little-known but widely used practice of immigration judges closing cases without decisions, potentially putting hundreds of thousands of people in greater legal limbo.

     

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday launched a review of a little-known but widely used practice of immigration judges closing cases without decisions, potentially putting hundreds of thousands of people in greater legal limbo.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.