From a Skunk to a Capybara, the Bizarre Creatures That Some People Are Keeping as Pets

The wife of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen told the FBI hours after the June 2016 massacre that she knew her husband was planning "to do something bad,” according to authorities.
A elderly Canadian woman died earlier this week in the extreme cold after she went searching for her husband who had died of a heart attack while outside earlier that day unbeknownst to her.
Twitter released a statement Friday explaining why the company won’t block world leaders from its platform.
Move over dogs and cats — some of the most bizarre animals are becoming great pets to homeowners across America.
Shawn Burrough is a great bear of a man who works two jobs so his wife can stay home with their four children.
Investigators dedicated to solving the notorious 1971 hijacking of a Boeing 727 believe they have finally discovered the true identity of the air bandit known as D.B. Cooper.
The “bomb cyclone” may be over, but millions of Americans are now preparing for a practically unimaginable polar vortex.